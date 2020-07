Apr 24, 1968 – Jul 24, 2020

Houston Brian Headley passed away at home on Friday, July 24, 2020. A wake will be held at the family home at 266 17 Mile Road, Ethete, WY., on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the family home followed by the burial at Yellow Calf Cemetery.