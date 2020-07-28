Dog Bite; Stolen vehicle; Truck Crash; Coroner Calls

Arrests/Citations – July 27-28

There were no arrests. One citation was issued for Dogs at Large on Trudys Road, Dubois.

Arrests/Citations – July 24-27

A 17-year-old male of Riverton was arrested on a warrant out of Colorado.

A Juvenile was cited for Shoplifting in Dubois

Arrests/Citations – July 24

There were no arrests or citations issued.

Blotter – July 27-28

The Sheriff’s Office reported 59 calls for service. There were 29 ambulance dispatches and two fire calls.

A family dog bit a family member in the head that resulted in a trip to the emergency room. The dog was current with all of its shots.

There was a minor injury after a vehicle crashed through a fence in the 1000 block of North Smith Road.

A theft from a motor vehicle in the Riverton area is under active investigation by deputies.

The parents of some youths who were riding on a four wheeler without wearing helmets in Hudson were contacted and warned.

The Fremont County Fire Protection District was summoned to a truck-tractor/trailer crash on Lyons Valley road at Highway 789 at 10:38 am. on Monday. Minor injuries were reported.

Riverton Volunteer Firefighters were called to the scene of a one vehicle crash on Smith Road at 4:39 p.m.

Blotter July 24-27

The Sheriff’s Office responded to 147 calls in the 72 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Monday. There were 40 ambulance calls and 11 fire calls.

Deputies were advised of a Facebook scam where a Riverton resident was threatened with the release of personal photographs unless payment was received.

Intoxicated and belligerent customers at the Lone Buffalo Steakhouse were reportedly trying to leave without paying a $500 bill and the Sheriff’s Office was called. The party did pay the bill.

There were two coroner calls over the weekend for individual subjects who apparently expired due to cardiac arrest.

Fire calls included three grass fires, including a large one just off Left Hand Ditch road at Arapahoe, one structure fire on Mill Creek Road, two controlled burns, a mutual aid response in Lander, a fire on Pinecrest Street in Riverton and a vehicle fire on Highway 789 milespost 115. There were multiple responses to several of the fire calls.

Blotter – July 23

There were 65 calls for service including 21 for an ambulance and five for a fire department.

A sex offense was reported in the Riverton area. It is under active investigation.

A shoplifting was reported at Walmart, no other details were released.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was called to a vehicle crash near Crowheart on Highway 26/287 at milepost 80.

Deputies and EMS responded to Porter Avenue in Riverton where a child was reported not breathing. The child was transported to the hospital and is reported to be doing okay, according to a FCSO report.

A body was found next to a vehicle on Coal Mine Road. According to the FCSO, the death was an apparent suicide. An investigation is underway by the FCSO and the coroner’s office.

Fire calls included responses to three separate vehicle crashes, a report of electric lines down on Two Valley Road and a Hazmat spill at milepost 56 out of Dubois