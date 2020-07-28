Days Inn Building Sold, Remodeling Underway

Advertisement

Workers are scrambling both inside and out at the former Days Inn Motel on West Main Street in Riverton. The former motel has been purchased by the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

According to Riverton Community Services Director Eric Carr, the Tribe took out two permits to work on the former motel, one to re-roof the building and another demolition permit to work on the inside of the building.

The motel was closed and its former owner sued the City of Riverton after the city refused to grant an occupancy permit due to a lack of a fire suppression system in a new section of the building. The city won the case when a summary judgement was handed down against the out-of-state owner. The building has been vacant for a good two years.

Carr said there are no published plans for the building at this time. “The demolition on the inside is to see what kind of work needs to be done before they’ll decide a use of the structure,” he said Monday.

It is the second major acquisition of a building in Riverton by the Tribe, who also owns the former High Plains Power Building on High School Hill, also on West Main.

Workers were putting on a new roof on the motel building.