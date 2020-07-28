Arrests/Citations – July 27-28

Clinton Brown, 57, Lander, Cited for Disorderly Conduct after leaving a threatening message on a Lander business’ voice mail.

Jen Hebah, 50, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Arrests/Citations – July 24-27

Sheila Washington, 48, Fort Washakie. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Glenda Winchester-Jones, 67, Riverton, Cited for Shoplifting at Mr.D’s Food Center.

William Ghostbear, 27, Lander, Cited for Simple Assault following an altercation at the Western Apartments on North 9th Street.

A 15-year-old male of Riverton was Cited for Minor In Possession of Alcohol

Jesse Willow, 42, Lander, Cited for Possession of Marijuana, Driving Under Suspension and No Insurance

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrests – July 23-24

Nathan Urena, 33, Lander, Cited for a Dog at Large that had allegedly been killing animals and fowl in the area of North 2nd and Eugene.

Joseph Holloway, 42, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Benjamin Goggles, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Criminal Entry after allegedly trying to enter vehicles in the hospital parking lot.

Blotter – July 27-28

Lander Police responded to 15 calls for service.

The stage at Jaycee Park behind the chamber of commerce was vandalized. It is unknown the the damage occurred. There are no suspects.

The LPD assisted the Riverton Police Department with an arrest at the Smith Creek Apartments.

A boy crashed his bicycle on Cliff Street and suffered a possible broken leg. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Blotter – July 24-27.

Lander Police responded to 39 calls for service.

A wallet mistakenly left at the Maverick Country Store’s women’s restroom was found, but an amount of cash inside was missing. Police are investigating.

A van that was reported stolen from Washington Street was recovered. Police are investigating the theft.

LPD Officers assisted the Sheriff’s Detention Center staff with an inmate having seizures.

A dumpster that was apparently on fire behind Central Bank and Trust was handled by the Lander Volunteer Fire Department

A resident on Jefferson Street reported a child jumping up and down on his vehicle about 6:39 p.m.. When he came out to the vehicle in the morning, the windshield had been broken. All parties involved were contacted. A report was made.

Blotter July 23-24

Lander Police responded to 26 calls for service

The LPD issued a scam alert after a fraud was perpetrated on a Lander resident. According to the police: “When selling items on the Internet and a buyer send a check for way over the amount and wants you to send the extra back or to someone else, It’s A Scam!”

A second fraud was reported related to a website with a “donate” button. The website owner told police he believes there are fraudulent charges on it.