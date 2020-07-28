1838 Labor Day Rendezvous set in Riverton

With the cancellation of the annual Fort Bridger Rendezvous in Southwest Wyoming this fall, Riverton’s 1838 Rendezvous Association has announced it will host a Labor Day Rendezvous locally September 4-7. The association held it annual summer rendezvous at the end of June through July 4th.

The site will be the on the original 1838 rendevous site in Southeast Riverton.

According to the group, early set-up and camping will begin August 31st, and camp activities will be held on Sept. 4-7. All of the events at the site will be “impromtu” including primitive black powder shooting matches, hawk and knife throws, games, a council fire, seminars, traders and more.