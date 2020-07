The Wyoming High School Activities Association has indicated that fall sports are now on with practice and game dates noted on its website for football, cross-country and volleyball plus Girls Swimming, Golf, Tennis and Spirit Squads. Specific Covid-19 precautions have also been announced for each sport. Those rules follow the schedules below:

See the schedules for the individual sports below.

COVID-19 Precautions have been set for each sport. Click on the links below for the individual sport.

CROSS COUNTRY (PDF)

FOOTBALL (PDF)

SWIMMING AND DIVING (PDF)

SPIRIT RULES (PDF)

VOLLEYBALL (PDF)

OFFICIALS (PDF)