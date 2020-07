Afternoon isolated showers and thunderstorms will be the norm once again for Monday’s weather. An incoming system will bring a widespread chance of rain and cooler temperatures tonight through Tuesday according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport.

Today’s high temperatures are project to be 94 in Thermopolis and Worland, 92 in Shoshoni, 91 in Riverton, 88 in Jeffrey City, 86 in Lander and 78 in Dubois.