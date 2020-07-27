Severe to Moderate Drought in Region persists

Dry conditions persisted across Wyoming during June and July which has intensified the drought conditions across much of the state. The National Weather Service’s U.S. Drought Monitor was posted this weekend. Severe drought covers a good deal of Fremont, Hot Springs and Washakie counties while Moderate drought is noted throughout the region. Northwest Fremont County reports abnormally dry conditions. See the graph below:
