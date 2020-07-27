Raiders punch ticket to State Face Douglas in first game

The Riverton Post 19 American Legion Raiders won a berth in the state tournament this past weekend by splitting their four games.

“A” District Tournament in Cody

Friday

Riverton 15, Lovell 5, Dylan Lange winning pitcher

Cody 18, Riverton 6, Cody struck for 14 runs on 9 hits in the top of the first inning; Blake Dale 2 home runs for Riverton

Saturday

Powell 8, Riverton 7, Back and forth game, Blake Dale 3rd home run of the weekend, Came down to the final play.

Riverton 16, Green River 8, Blake Dale winning pitcher, Aquilo Friday 2 hits and 4 rbi

Riverton was 2-2 on the weekend and is 13-23-1 entering state. The Raiders will play Douglas Saturday afternoon at State. Douglas went 2-1, lost the East District title game to Casper 13-6. Douglas is 23-18 entering state.

The tournament is being hosted in Powell.

“A” State

Saturday, Aug. 1

10 a.m. Cody (2W) vs. Torrington (3E)

1 p.m. Douglas (2E) vs. Riverton (3W)

4 p.m. Casper (1E) vs. Green River (4W)

7 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

8 p.m. Powell (1W) vs. Cheyenne (4E)