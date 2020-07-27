Public Health reiterates importance of mask wearing in light of Anti-Mask Flyer

A series of flyers has been distributed around Lander this past week containing misinformation about mask use, and urging people not to wear them in response to the Covid-19 Pandemic. There was no indication who or what group distributed the flyers.

The information in the flyers has long been debunked by public health officials, who encourage everyone who cannot social distance to wear a mask, especially in confined areas. One primary reason cited for mask use is that the disease is asymptomatic and people may have the virus and not know it. With a mask on, shedding of the virus is limited. The chart below represents the effectiveness of mask wearing under various circumstances.

The Fremont County Emergency Task Force also responded to the flyers with the following statement:

“The task force continues to follow the guidelines and recommendations from Wyoming Public Health, which include sanitization of surfaces, proper hand washing after touching surfaces, social distancing of 6 feet, and mask use around people outside your family in enclosed environments,” said Michael Jones, the Public Information Officer for the Fremont County Task Force that has been coordinating local response to the pandemic.

Just this past week, major national retailers including Walmart, Walgreens, McDonalds, Smiths Food and Drug and Safeway all instituted mandatory mask use in their stores.

On Sunday, Fremont County recorded five more laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus. There are now 101 active cases in the county out of a total of 454 total cases. According to the Wyoming Department of Health there have been 352 recovered cases.