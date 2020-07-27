Military Appreciation Day at the Fremont County Fair

Today is a set-up and judging day, for the most part, at the Fremont County Fair in Riverton. All livestock will be in place this morning as FFA exhibits begin arriving.

This afternoon, weigh-ins will be held for Market Goats, Beef and Commercial Cows, followed by the arrival of Youth Poultry and Youth Rabbits with FFA judging and the arrival of 40H Garden products.

The fair kicked off this past weekend with the annual Fair Parade through downtown Riverton and Sunday’s Family Day at the Fairplex topped off with the Dino Dash.

Here’s the schedule for today and tomorrow: