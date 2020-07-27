Livestock Exhibits Prepped at Fremont County Fair News Director Article Updated: July 27, 2020 Comments Off on Livestock Exhibits Prepped at Fremont County Fair Share on FacebookTweet this! Kaydri Asmundson of Shoshoni was in the goat barn at the Fremont County Fair Monday showing off her Nubian Dwarf Goat "Independence." Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over Monday was check-in day at the Fremont County Fair for the youth livestock shows, including goats and lambs. The young exhibitors were out washing and grooming their animals. Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over Kaydri Asmundson, 4, of Shoshoni was all smiles feeding “Independence” a Nubian Dwarf goat that was born on the 4th of July.A wash cloth covers the face of “Indi” while she is groomed to keep her calm, according to owner Logan Milek, 12, of Lander and the Willow Creek Livewires 4-H Club. Chyanne Waters of Pavillion grooms her lamb “Tough”, a Hampcross breed. Mom Jolynn watched. Jackson Hill with his 4H Lamb in the grooming area. Jackson belongs to the Burma Night Riders 4H Club. Hailey Spray of Pavillion, a member of the the Barn Bums 4H Club grooms her lamb while Lander’s Zach Grogan looks on. Jackson Hill outside giving his lamb a shampoo and rinse. Anna Kassens washes her bleating Nubian Dwarf goat. She belongs to the Specializers 4H Club out of Riverton. Isabel Wright, who lives along the Eight Mile Road, washes her pen of goats, just half of how many she brought to the fair, while trying to decide which goat she would show. Post navigation Previous postWHSAA: Fall Sports are on with Covid-19 Precautions Posted in: Local News