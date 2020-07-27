Lander Lobos win State x2; Sr. Babe Ruth in Cheyenne

The Lander Lobos Senior Babe Ruth Baseball teams each won a State Championship this past weekend in Cheyenne. The Varsity team with a 10-2 victory over Gillette at the Dutcher field complex, 4212 Converse Ave. and The JV Team, also with a win over Gillette.

Upon their return to Lander Sunday, each team got a ride on a fire truck, courtesy of the Lander Volunteer Fire Department.

The Lander teams defeated Newcastle, Worland and Gillette in that order to capture the two tournaments.

Teams participating this year included the Lander Lobos, host Cheyenne, plus Buffalo, Gillette, Newcastle and Worland.

Photos by Patti Massey