Community Peace March Held Saturday Morning

The Community Peace March was started five years ago by Ron Howard after a Riverton Parks employee walked into the Center of Hope and shot and killed Stallone Trosper, 29, as he was sleeping. The man also shot James “Sonny” Goggles, 50, in the head, who survived but was critically injured. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the crimes.

The march was also held in memory of Andy Antelope, who was shot and killed by a police officer in front of Walmart on Saturday, September 21st after attacking a police officer with a knife thrust to the chest, according to Fremont County and Prosecuting Attorney Patrick LeBrun. The officer was wearing a bullet-proof vest and was uninjured, but LeBrun said the attack continued before Anderson was shot.

Anderson’s Daughter, Nichole Anderson, made a tearful testimonial about her dad during remarks at the City Park Bandshell.

Some 50 to 60 individuals marched down Main Street led by Howard carrying an Eagle Staff and were met by others at the park where a Flag Song and an Honor Song was sung by the Northern Arapaho Eagle Drum.