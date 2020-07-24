Nebraska tops Wyoming in All-Star 6-Man Football

From WyoPreps.com

In the first football game for Wyoming prep athletes since November, the Wyoming All-Stars lost to Nebraska in the 6 Man Shoot-Out 52-25 in Harrison on Thursday night. Nebraska scored the first 24 points of the game and never looked back.

H-E-M’s Conor McGraw had a fantastic game for Wyoming with 4 touchdowns. The first one was a 23 yard run in the 2nd quarter, which was followed by 2 scores in the 3rd quarter, one of those was a 74-yard gallop to the to the end zone and capped by a 66 yard run for a touchdown in the 4th quarter. During the 2019 regular season, McGraw rushed for 1705 yards and 37 TD’s

Read More: Wyoming Defeated by Nebraska in 6 Man Football All-Star Game | https://wyopreps.com/wyoming-defeated-by-nebraska-in-6-man-football-all-star-game/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

Team Wyoming includes:

GUERNSEY: Alex Delgado, Preston Elmore.

HANNA: Conor McGraw, Shane McGraw.

HULETT: Dalton Butler, Dawson Butler, Jhett Letellier.

MEETEETSE: Asa Eldredge.

ST. STEPHENS: Trenton Friday, Salem Ynostrosa.

SARATOGA: Menphis Smith.

SNAKE RIVER: Wyatt Duncan, Tony Enriquez, Karter Evans, Oscar Herrera, Taylor Otte.

Wyoming’s head coach is Jack Cobb from Snake River, the defending state champion. Assistant coaches are St. Stephens’ Billy Brost, Hanna’s Zack Scott and Snake River’s Sam Weeldreyer.

The game was pushed back from June 6 and moved from Chadron, Neb., to Harrison.

Wyoming won last year’s game 52-50 and leads the all-time series 5-3.

Also of note, the Can-Am Bowl, a six-man all-star game between players from across America and from Saskatchewan, was canceled for 2020. Wyoming has had representatives in the Can-Am Bowl every year since 2014.