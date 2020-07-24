Feb 24, 1961 – Jul 22, 2020

Vincent “Big Bear” YellowBear, Sr. passed away in Idaho Falls, ID at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A wake will be held at his home, 942 Rendezvous Road, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 6:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Buffalo Fat Cemetery.

Vincent Lee YellowBear was born on February 24, 1961 in Riverton, WY to Calvin YellowBear, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Brown) Bear. He graduated in March 1978 from Interior Mountain Family Training Center in Glasgow, MT. He lived in Riverton, WY, Salt Lake City, UT, Sheridan, WY, and Casper, WY.

He was baptized into the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Church and was a faithful member.

He was a plumber, pipe fitter, and mechanic by trade. He was a Peer Support Specialist at Wyoming Recovery.

Vincent loved drawing, beading, working on vehicles, participating in the Northern Arapaho Traditional Ceremonies, but he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, Vincent L YellowBear, Jr, Tyson YellowBear, and Dillion YellowBear; daughters, Riana SittingEagle, Andrea YellowBear, Rosetta Hutchinson, and Adene (Willie) Goggles; adopted sons, Brent C’Hair, Forrest Headley, Marty Harris, Sr., Marty C’Hair, Robin Blind, Forrest Yellowfish, Dustin Friday, Nelson Duran, Sr. and Christopher E Monroe; brothers, Byron YellowBear, Gabrial Whitetail, Bob Bragg, and Steve Putra; sisters, Elizabeth Four Bear, Eloise YellowBear, and Lorring YellowBear; twenty one grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary E. Brown-Bear, Calvin YellowBear, Sr. and Mary Rose YellowBear; step-father, Phillip Bear; granddaughter, Loretta Oldman; and brothers and sisters, Violet YellowBear, Andrew YellowBear, Sr., Calvin YellowBear, Jr., Charlene “Macey” YellowBear, Ivan Bear, Frankie Hanway, Chris YellowBear, Ryan Dean Monroe, Stephen Blackburn, and Leo Monroe, Sr., and Ronnie Brown.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.