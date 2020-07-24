UW Women’s Golf: Top 20 Division 1 Academic Team

The University of Wyoming women’s golf team achieved a first in program history when it was named to the Top 20 Division I academic teams in the country for the 2019-20 academic year by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA).

The All-Scholar Team GPA Award recognizes the women’s collegiate golf programs with the highest collective average team grade point averages. The team gpas include all of a team’s student-athletes. Wyoming came in at No. 20 on the list of top academic teams, with a team gpa of 3.819.

“This is a tremendous honor for our program, and I am so very proud of this exceptional group of young women,” said Josey Stender, University of Wyoming Head Women’s Golf Coach and Assistant Director of Golf. “We have always set a high standard for academic performance within the program. However, for the team to be one of the best in the nation during such a challenging time to be a student is a true credit to their determination and focus.”

Wyoming’s team members for the 2019-20 academic year were: Cristiana Ciasca, Samantha Hui, Kaylee Knadler, Michelle Nguyen, Morgan Ryan, Erin Sargent, Caitlyn Skavdahl and Jessica Zapf.

The WGCA announced the Top 25 teams with the highest team gpas for Division I, Division II and Division III, as well as the top 10 teams for NAIA. The Top 25 NCAA Division I academic teams for 2019-20 are as follows:

2019-20 WGCA All-Scholar Teams for NCAA Division I

Place, University Team GPA

1. University of New Mexico 3.965

2. University Wisconsin-Green Bay 3.958

3. California Baptist University 3.950

4. Quinnipiac University 3.947

5. University of Arkansas at Little Rock 3.890

6. Florida Atlantic University 3.878

7. Creighton University 3.873

8. Drake University 3.860

University of Illinois 3.860

10. University of Denver 3.857

11. East Carolina University 3.852

12. Oral Roberts University 3.850

13. University of North Texas 3.849

14. University of South Carolina 3.845

15. Eastern Washington University 3.832

Rutgers University 3.832

17. Harvard University 3.824

University of Cincinnati 3.824

19. Morehead State University 3.820

20. University of Wyoming 3.819

21. Arkansas State University 3.815

22. University of Delaware 3.811

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga 3.811

24. University of Texas Arlington 3.806

25. Seattle University 3.800

Grand Canyon University 3.800

Penn State University 3.800

