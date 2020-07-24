Peace March Saturday morning in Riverton

The Annual Riverton Peace Mission March is tomorrow, Saturday, July 25th at 8 am starting at the Rotary Park across from the Center of Hope, proceeding down Second Street, along Main Street to the Riverton City Park. Everyone is welcome to participate.

The Peace March will be led by the American Legion Post 84 Color Guard and the American flag will be raise by the band shell at the Riverton City Park. The Eagle Drum Group will be at the Riverton City Park to drum and sing a couple of songs.

The march was started five years ago by Ron Howard after a Riverton Parks employee walked into the Center of Hope and shot and killed Stallone Trosper, 29, as he was sleeping. The man also shot James “Sonny” Goggles, 50, in the head, who survived but was critically injured. The shooter was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the crimes.

There will be short opening remarks. Marchers are asked to practice social distancing and/or wear masks.