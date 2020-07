The 107th Annual Fremont County Fair Parade returns to its traditional Saturday morning at 10 a.m. time down Main Street in Riverton. Another attraction that returns is Sunday’s Family Day.

According to the Fair’s website, other early week events include Bullriding in the Grand Arena on Monday and Hog ‘N Mud wresting on Tuesday, A Redneck Anything Goes on Wednesday and the Chancey Williams 250 Tour Concert on Friday.