Black Hills Energy to return to regular billing; Resources available to help customers

Black Hills Energy Provides Natural Gas delivery service in Fremont County

With the continuance of the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Hills Energy understood many of their customers could be facing financial hardships. As a result, the company showed their support by temporarily suspending nonpayment disconnections and late-payment charges effective March 16, 2020.

Now, as communities work to find a new normal, Black Hills Energy will be resuming their standard collection processes in Wyoming, as of August 10, 2020. The company is working hard to ensure their customers know of the many options for financial support available to them as part of a proactive outreach for assistance. The company has shared several possible solutions, information and resources available to customers to ensure they take full advantage of those options.

“Our normal has always meant supporting our customers and communities, and it still does, which is why we support making available several programs to help those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19,” said Mark Stege, Vice President of Wyoming Operations.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of the following programs if they find themselves struggling to pay their utility bills during this time:

Budget billing is a free, stable payment plan. It gives customer’s more predictable bills by averaging the amount you pay each month.

is a free, stable payment plan. It gives customer’s more predictable bills by averaging the amount you pay each month. Payment arrangements provide extended payment terms to help customer’s get back on track. A customer can enter into one of these flexible arrangements online or by calling 888-890-5554.

provide extended payment terms to help customer’s get back on track. A customer can enter into one of these flexible arrangements online or by calling 888-890-5554. Black Hills Cares helps eligible residential customers in need pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. The program uses voluntary donations from our employees and customers and match those contributions dollar for dollar. If you’d like to help families in your community, check the box on your payment stub and Black Hills Energy will match your gift.

helps eligible residential customers in need pay their Black Hills Energy bills or emergency energy-related expenses. The program uses voluntary donations from our employees and customers and match those contributions dollar for dollar. If you’d like to help families in your community, check the box on your payment stub and Black Hills Energy will match your gift. Medical extensions offer qualifying residential customers a limited extension of time to pay their utility bill.

offer qualifying residential customers a limited extension of time to pay their utility bill. 211.org is a comprehensive source of social services information in the U.S. This free service connects millions of people to help in meeting essential needs and more.

is a comprehensive source of social services information in the U.S. This free service connects millions of people to help in meeting essential needs and more. Additional assistance programs are availablein certain areas. Contact us to learn more.

“Black Hills Energy has always set a priority to do all we can to keep the lights on and the gas flowing in the communities we serve, particularly during times of hardship,” said Stege. “As we all transition into a new normal, Black Hills Energy will continue to take steps to support our customers as they continue to rebound from the effects of COVID-19.”

To learn more about what the company is doing to assist customers, please visit:

blackhillsenergy.com/covid-WY or give us a call at 888-890-5554 to discuss options that may be available for you.