Wyoming-Nebraska 6-Man shootout today in Harrison

The ninth version of the Six-man Shootout all-star football game between Wyoming and Nebraska will be today.

The game will start at 5 p.m. at Sioux County High School in Harrison, Neb.

Team Wyoming includes:

GUERNSEY: Alex Delgado, Preston Elmore.

HANNA: Conor McGraw, Shane McGraw.

HULETT: Dalton Butler, Dawson Butler, Jhett Letellier.

MEETEETSE: Asa Eldredge.

ST. STEPHENS: Trenton Friday, Salem Ynostrosa.

SARATOGA: Menphis Smith.

SNAKE RIVER: Wyatt Duncan, Tony Enriquez, Karter Evans, Oscar Herrera, Taylor Otte.

Wyoming’s head coach is Jack Cobb from Snake River, the defending state champion. Assistant coaches are St. Stephens’ Billy Brost, Hanna’s Zack Scott and Snake River’s Sam Weeldreyer.

The game was pushed back from June 6 and moved from Chadron, Neb., to Harrison.

Wyoming won last year’s game 52-50 and leads the all-time series 5-3.

Also of note, the Can-Am Bowl, a six-man all-star game between players from across America and from Saskatchewan, was canceled for 2020. Wyoming has had representatives in the Can-Am Bowl every year since 2014.