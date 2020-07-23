Riverton Schools Reopening Plan Q&A From Public Forum

Fremont County School District #25 held a public forum Tuesday night to discuss the smart start reopening plan for the Fall Semester. Around 20 faculty, concerned citizens, and parents filled the auditorium for the event while many others viewed the meeting on zoom and our live stream. Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Flanagan began the meeting by welcoming all those in attendance and tuning in remotely, and walking the audience through the three phase opening plan. The staff that was present in person as well as Superintendent Flanagan fielded questions for close to two hours. Here are some of the Q&A results, you can view the full video of the meeting at the bottom of the page.



Q: Will masks be required for students and staff?

A: Masks will be required for students on all bus rides, in the hall ways between classes, in the bathrooms, and in all instances where 6ft of social distancing cannot be obtained.

Q: Will there be screenings to enter buildings?

A: Yes. Students and staff will have their temperature taken before getting on the bus, and again before entering the building. They will also be asked a series of general wellness questions. If a student/staff member has a temperature over 100F or shows symptoms of COVID-19 they will not be allowed to board the bus or enter the classroom, and COVID-19 Protocols will come into action to contact parents or guardians.



Q: Will there be consequences for not wearing a mask in required areas?

A: There will not be an immediate consequence for students or staff that forget to wear their mask or wear it improperly. They will be asked to comply and positively reinforced by staff to wear the mask. Flannigan did say that if it becomes a repeat issue, and a student or staff member becomes a repeat offender further measures will be taken.



Q: What happens if a student or staff member tests positive?

A: County Health will be notified and the school district will follow their recommendations for temporary closure, sanitation, potential quarantine, and conduct all contact tracing. It is unknown at this time how a positive test would be handled. It could have an effect on an individual classroom, wing of the school, building, or the entire district.



Q: If I do not feel comfortable sending my child to school during the pandemic, what options do I have?

A: The school district will provide several options to families that wish to keep their child home. Those options include hybrid models and the SPUR academy.



Q: Will we have high school sports and activities such as Speech and Debate?

A: According to Athletic Director Reggie Miller, the WHSAA is meeting later this week to give a final answer on the plan for the fall activities season. Students on bus trips will be required to wear a mask as 6ft of social distancing cannot be obtained.

Q: How will food service and lunch work?

A: In a Level 1 scenario breakfast and lunch will be delivered to classrooms whenever possible. Students will not eat in the lunchroom. Snacks brought from home may not be shared. In a Level 2 scenario breakfast and lunch pickup information will be provided to parents. In a Level 3 scenario breakfast and lunch off site pickup information will be provided.

Q: How will Elementary School differ from Middle School and High School?

A: In a Level 1 opening elementary school classes will not require a change in schedule, they will have a normal M-F schedule. Classes will be broken into smaller groups to assure social distancing. Students will stay in classrooms and staff will move to classrooms whenever possible. Middle School and High School will run an adjusted schedule to accommodate for social distancing and minimize masking. A full plan for MS and HS has not yet been finalized.



In the event of a Level 2 opening all efforts will be made to minimize impact on families. K-8 Classrooms will utilize common structures for google Classroom. 9-12 Classrooms will utilize common structures for Canvas Classrooms. Students are expected to participate fully with on site as well as offsite instruction.



in a Level 3 opening, school swill offer classroom based virtual education with common structures K-12 to ease transitions between on site and offsite instruction for families.

Q: What happens between now and the start of school?

A:

All staff and students should self isolate as much as possible 2 weeks prior to the start of school

All staff, who have not been at work during the summer, will complete the following screening checklist prior to returning to the building: COVID-19 Return to Work Questionnaire

All staff will complete the District COVID-19 Training prior to the student’s return.

FCSD #25 will have a Leveled Smart Start Plan approved by state and local health officials prior to the return of staff and students.

All FCSD #25 school buildings will have a Smart Start Plan that follows the guidelines of the approved District plan prior to the return of staff and students.

District, and building plans and student expectations will be communicated in a timely manner to allow families to become familiar with expectations and reach out for clarification and support as needed.

All supervisors will make sure employees are familiar with new policies, amendments to existing policies and staff expectations regarding the Leveled Reopening Plan.

All FCSD #25 buildings, grounds and equipment will be properly sanitized.

Health screening equipment will be tested and in place at all school buildings and other facilities as needed prior to the return of staff and students.

Busses will be equipped with all necessary PPE as well as infrared thermometers for screening prior to entering the bus.

All necessary signage and markings will be in place prior to the return of staff and students.

All high risk staff and students have a medically approved 504/ADA accommodation plan in place.





Q: How will information be communicated to the public and parents?

A: Fremont County SD #25 will have frequent and ongoing communication with staff, students and families regarding the plan and expectations for reopening schools in August of 2020. Communication formats and protocols will include the following: