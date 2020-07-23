Breaking News

Detours and delays at Old Faithful; Bridge Condition raising concern

Article Updated: July 23, 2020
The Old Faithful Geyser erupting in daylight from the balcony of the Old Faithful Inn. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

Yellowstone National Park is reporting that the overpass bridge at the Old Faithful Intersection has been closed due to safety concerns.

Here’s what we know:

  • Expect detours and delays at Old Faithful until further notice.
  • Traffic is being routed around the Old Faithful Overpass Bridge due to safety concerns.
  • Currently the National Park Service is evaluating the condition of the bridge.
  • Travelers can still access Old Faithful and the Upper Geyser Basin, lodges, stores, the clinic, and gas station.
  • If you are not traveling directly to Old Faithful, consider alternate routes due to delays throughout the area.
  • Find current road status on the park website and by calling (307) 344-2117. To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
  • Visit Road Construction for details about 2020 road construction projects.  

