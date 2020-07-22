WGFD Super Tag Raffle raised $1.3 M for Wildlife

This fall, 11 hunters will make their dream hunt a boots-on-the-ground reality. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department sends congratulations to the 2020 winners of the Super Tag and hearty thank you for supporting wildlife.



Created by Gov. Matt Mead and the Wyoming Legislature in 2013, the Super Tag raffle provides hunters opportunity and raises money for wildlife management in Wyoming. This year, 102,495 tickets were sold, a 15% increase from last year. This amounts to $1.3 million generated for wildlife conservation. The program has raised more than $6.2 million since its inception.



“Thank you hunters for the ongoing and enthusiastic support for Wyoming’s wildlife,” said Glenn Pauley, who coordinates the Super Tag raffle for Game and Fish. “Super Tag revenue goes to support Game and Fish programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing issues— like the Wyoming Mule Deer Initiative, chronic wasting disease, reducing wildlife-vehicle collisions and inspiring the next generation of conservationists.”



This fall, hunters will pursue bighorn sheep, moose, mountain goat, elk, bison, deer, pronghorn, black bear, gray wolf and mountain lion or a combination of three species of their choice with the Trifecta. A 12th winner was awarded a gear package with top-of-the-line hunting equipment and apparel. The 2020 winners are:



Super Tag Trifecta: Trey Jebens, Colorado

Trey Jebens, Colorado Pronghorn: Jason Devore, North Dakota

Jason Devore, North Dakota Deer: Barry Miller, Colorado

Barry Miller, Colorado Elk: Brogan Behlen, Nebraska

Brogan Behlen, Nebraska Bighorn sheep: Dumitru Cusnir, Wyoming

Dumitru Cusnir, Wyoming Black bear: Amber Stockman, Wyoming

Amber Stockman, Wyoming Gray wolf: Jake Taylor, Michigan

Jake Taylor, Michigan Moose: Steven Harrison, Missouri

Steven Harrison, Missouri Mountain goat: Russell Smith, Jr., Michigan

Russell Smith, Jr., Michigan Mountain lion: John Szczepanski, Michigan

John Szczepanski, Michigan Wild bison: Lawrence Harlan, New Mexico

Lawrence Harlan, New Mexico Ultimate Gear Package: Dale Shaklee, Wyoming

The Super Tag Trifecta, pronghorn, elk and black bear hunters only purchased one ticket each to win.

Winning the Super Tag allows hunters to choose any open hunt area in the state, with some limitations depending on license availability for moose, sheep and bison. Furthermore, lifetime limits do not apply and hunters keep their preference points

Twelve outdoor companies donated $33,883 worth of gear to support the Super Tag. Super Tag was supported this year in part by: Gunwerks, First Lite, Swarovski Optik, Weatherby, Worldwide Trophy Adventures, Maven, Wyoming Sportsman Warehouse Stores, Hoyt Archery, Mathews Archery, Meindl USA. Stone Glacier and HuntWise. Donated gear provided incentives for hunters to purchase tickets in monthly raffles and the Ultimate Gear Package raffle.

Tickets for the 2021 Super Tag raffle are on sale now until July 1.