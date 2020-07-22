Hill St. One Percent Project Awarded to Dave’s Asphalt

The Riverton City Council Tuesday night accepted the low bid from Dave’s Asphalt Company of Riverton for the rebuild of Hill Street just below Central Wyoming College.

According to information provided by City Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield, Hill Street has a traffic count of 2,966 vehicles per day at the last traffic count done there in 2016. He said the street “exhibits degrading asphalt, pavement corrugation, and failing curb and gutter.”

The street is the connector between Riverview Road and US Highway 26 and West Main Street.

The $605,427 for the project would come from the 1 percent fund. After subtracting existing obligations, the 1 percent fund has approximately $1,017,069 remaining in the account. Project Engineer Inberg-Miller’s estimate for the project was $626,499 for the base bid, $32,770 for the alternate, and $659,269 for the total bid. “As you can see, the project came under the estimate by $21,072,” Butterfield said.

The three bids received included:

Dave’s Asphalt Company, $605,427

Bornhoft Construction, $729,992.45

71 Construction, $778,472