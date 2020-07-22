Council agrees to apply for Covid-19 Funds for hospital

With very little debate, the Riverton City Council Tuesday night agreed to establish a Memorandum of Understanding with the Riverton Medical District and submit, on their behalf, a request for CARES Act funding from the state for their proposed new hospital.

City Administrator Tony Tolstedt said the MOU was the “very beginning” of the discussion with the medical district, which if all goes well, the city could become the owner of the facility and the ground where the hospital will be built at the Eastern Shoshone Business Park North of Walmart. He said there are many unanswered questions at this time that would be addressed as the project moves forward.

Tolstedt said the development of a hospital in Riverton would align with the promotion of the positive aspects of the community, as well as the promotion of economic development through increased medical offerings.

Speaking on behalf of the hospital district, Corte McGuffey told the council that “we need your help and the people of Riverton need your help to get this project started.” McGuffey said if the District could not get funding from the state, “the point is mute and we can move on, but if we get some funding, we can get this going.”

State Senator Eli Bebout, the Chairman of the Joint Appropriations Committee, said when the legislature was deciding on what to do with the $1.25 Billion in CARES Act funding allocated to the state, language was written into the appropriations process to allow for bricks and mortar construction. “I was thinking that this could make a good COVID-19 specialized hospital for all of Western Wyoming,” he said.

Bebout said there would be $250 million available for Wyoming’s rural hospitals through the CARES Act funding. The only caveat, he said, was that the money must be spent by the end of the year, or it goes away. “The Riverton Medical District has a shovel ready plan to go,” Bebout said, “and for the citizens of Riverton, we need to make every effort that we can.”

State Representative David Miller and Tim Salazar also appeared at the meeting and lent their support to the project.