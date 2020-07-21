Wyoming DOC Director announced his retirement

Bob Lampert, long-time director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections (WDOC), has announced that he is resigning his position and retiring. Lampert has been Director of that agency since November 10, 2003, making him the longest-tenured state correctional agency head in the nation.

In announcing his retirement, Lampert stated: “WDOC is an incredible agency comprised of hard-working dedicated public servants who are all reaching for the same goal of making better neighbors out of those who are put under our charge. In comparison to most other state systems, the agency is performing at a high level on all measures, even in the face of increased challenges such as COVD-19 and looming budget reductions, thanks to the efforts of Wyoming’s corrections professionals. Offenders are succeeding at higher rates than in most jurisdictions in the nation due in large part to the often underappreciated work of corrections staff and contractors in creating a success-oriented approach to incarceration and supervision.”

Lampert is retiring with over 46 years of corrections experience. He began his career in the Marine Corps in military police corrections in 1974. After discharging as an E-6 Staff Sergeant four years later, he joined the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer, retiring 20 years later as a Senior Warden. His career then took him to Oregon where he served as Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent before arriving in Wyoming as Director. During his career Lampert pursued a number of college degrees and holds Associate, Bachelor and Master degrees in criminology and corrections, as well as a Master of Business Administration degree from Sam Houston State University in Texas. He is also a graduate of the University of Houston Law Center and is licensed to practice law in Texas.

The WDOC achieved numerous achievements under Director Lampert’s tenure. Significant successes include work with the Wyoming State Legislature to improve statutes that aid both offender success and employee safety; achieving full compliance and accreditation with both the American Correctional Association and the Federal Prison Rape Elimination Act; extensive work with state and national government entities to identify and expand alternatives to incarceration; and enhancing the delivery of evidence-informed best-practice approaches to correctional interventions in a trauma-informed and gender specific format.



When asked what he is most proud of, Lampert stated, “I am most proud of the corrections professionals I have had the honor to lead through the years. They are all heroes in my eyes and I count each and every one as family. Second, I would say I’m also proud of the numerous individuals during my career who have gone from incarceration to being positive community members and role models for others. I’d like to think I had a hand in that.”

Though a specific date has yet to be announced, it’s anticipated that Lampert’s last day will be within the next six weeks