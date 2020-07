Wyopreps.com is reporting that a decision on restarting high school sports in Wyoming is coming news week.

In a Tweet, Wyopreps reported: “Per WHSAA Commissioner Ron Laird: An official announcement on the start of WY HS Fall Sports is coming in the next week. This will also include protocols for fan attendance – that will be dictated by the size of the facility. WHSAA working with State Dept. of Health.”