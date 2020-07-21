Vehicle Fire; Political sign taken; ATV crash reported

Arrests/Citations – July 20

There were no arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies in the past 24 hours.

Blotter – July 20

The FCSO received 56 calls for service, including 19 ambulance calls and four fire calls. Today’s Detention Center inmate population is 120. Calls of note:

A report was taken of items taken out of a RV at a storage yard in the 877 block of South 2nd East.

A man on Sand Mesa Road called to report an abandoned vehicle on his property. He said the vehicle had been there for three years.

A vehicle fire that spread to a field was extinguished by county firefighters in quick order on Sniper Lane outside of Riverton.

A caller complained that a political sign was stolen off of his 4-wheeler in the 1600 block of the 17-Mile-Road

Fire calls were for a controlled burn on the Harris Bridge Road, the vehicle fire mentioned above, a grass fire in the 200 block of Ethete Road and a personal injury ATV crash on the Oregon Trail just west of the Fremont County boundary off of Highway 20 on South Pass. Five people were on the machine when it crashed. One person was taken to the Rock Springs Hospital.