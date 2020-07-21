Mar 24, 1942 – Jul 19, 2020

Sharon M. Bouma, 78, of Riverton passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Wind River Rehab and Wellness. A graveside service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton.

Sharon Mavis was born March 24, 1942 in Riverton, Wyoming to Stanley Felix Trompke and Christina Mary Weber. She grew up and attended school in Kinnear and Riverton. She attended college in Alameda, California. She met her husband, Donald Bouma in Jeffrey City they were married June 8, 1962 in Lander, Wyoming. The couple lived in Jeffrey City.

Sharon was a cook in the Gas Hills for the elementary school and worked at the Riverton Manor as a dietician for many years. She enjoyed working and being a homemaker. She enjoyed serving in her church.

Her family said she enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, flowers, birds and critters, researching genealogy, serving and helping people and cooking big dinners.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Bouma, Sr. of Riverton; three sons, Donald Bouma, Jr. (Debbie), Darin Bouma (Michelle), and Doug Bouma (Julie); two daughters, Rhonda Bouma and Julie Tinnin; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lucille Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Donna McIntyre.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.