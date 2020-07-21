Sandra Dawn Hedges, 66 of Lander went to be with her lord on July 19th, 2020, surrounded by her family. Sandra was born May 1st 1954, in Worland, Wyoming to Alex Eugene Eckhardt and BonnieAnita (Noble) Eckhardt Lindsey. Sandra was a little ranch girl and her father’s first hired hand on their Hidden Valley Farm outside of Shoshoni.

Sandra was a 1972 Lander Valley High School graduate, where soon after she married her high school sweetheart Mervin James Hedges (Jim) on July 13, 1973. In the late 80’s Sandy and Jim homesteaded a piece of property north of Lander where they raised sheep, cows, chickens and horses and had 47 beautiful years together.

Sandra and Jim began building their family in December of 1991, when Hart James Hedgesarrived. Sandra loved nothing more in the world than her precious baby boy who was the keeper of the legos.

Sandra was an active member of the Fremont County Cattlewomen for several years. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics and beating everyone at card games. Sandra loved Christmas and buying gifts for all around. Cooking was her passion, and there was never an empty chair at the dinner table and everyone was sent home with the leftovers. She enjoyed babies and the spring time and all the neighborhood kids knew that Sandy had a big bag of candy in her car at all times.

Surviving is her husband, Jim Hedges, son, Hart Hedges, mother Bonnie Lindsey, four brothers,Gary Eckhardt (Pam) of Blackfoot, Idaho, Tracy Eckhardt (Lori) of Lander, Wyoming, Troy Eckhardt (Cindy) of San Antonio, Texas, and Kelly Eckhardt (Tracy) of Lander, Wyoming. Several nieces, nephew, great nieces and nephew as well as several family friends. She was preceded in death by her father Alex Eugene Eckhardt.

Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 653 Cascade St, Lander Wyoming, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Frontier Home Health & Hospice or American Diabetes Association of Wyoming.

