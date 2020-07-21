SageWest Health Care Expands Cardiac Services

The Cardiac Catheterization Lab is now operational, the Project brings advanced cardiac care to the region

SageWest Health Care has completed the addition of a cardiac catheterization (cath) lab to further enhance the heart health of the Fremont County community and surrounding areas.

“The Cath Lab is truly a vital resource in our rural community,” said John Ferrelli, chief executive officer of SageWest Health Care. “Having a Cath Lab in Fremont County means that we can treat heart attacks here without transporting patients out of town. Every minute counts when a patient has a heart problem, and now, life-saving procedures can be done right here at SageWest. We are pleased to be able to offer high quality cardiovascular services close to home and provide a greater level of care for those we serve.”

The new cath lab will be primarily used to perform cardiac catheterization procedures on patients needing more specialized heart care, but it will offer a full scope of services to include both inpatient and outpatient procedures, as well as emergency care.

Cardiac catheterization is a procedure used to diagnose and treat heart and blood vessel problems. A tiny tube called a catheter is placed into a blood vessel so that imaging dyes and small equipment can be passed through. Catheterization enables healthcare providers to examine the heart and blood vessels, and is used to look for blockages in arteries, check heart valve function, measure blood flow and even place stents in arteries when they are narrow or blocked. In a medical emergency, catheterization procedures allow physicians to quickly diagnose heart problems and provide life-saving treatments. Vascular studies of other areas, such as a patient’s legs, can also be done in the cath lab.

SageWest is a Chest Pain Center, certified by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPC), the accrediting arm of the American College of Cardiology. Hospitals that have received SCPC accreditation have achieved a higher level of expertise in dealing with patients who arrive with symptoms of a heart attack. They emphasize the importance of standardized diagnostic and treatment programs that provide more efficient and effective evaluation as well as more appropriate and rapid treatment of patients with chest pain and other heart attack symptoms. They also serve as a point of entry into the healthcare system to evaluate and treat other medical problems, and they help to promote a healthier lifestyle in an attempt to reduce the risk factors for heart attack.

“SageWest’s top priority is to provide quality healthcare close to home, and being an accredited Chest Pain Center demonstrates one of the many ways we continually work to enhance and improve our service to our communities,” said John Ferrelli, chief executive officer of SageWest Health Care. 2

The cath lab is located on the west side of the SageWest Lander campus adjacent to outpatient surgery. The construction includes an enclosed walkway that allows for the convenient transport of patients from the main part of the hospital to the lab for procedures.

For more information on cardiac services call 335-6342 or visit SageWestHealthCare.com

About SageWest

Part of LifePoint Health who is a leading healthcare company dedicated to Making Communities Healthier®, SageWest Health Care encompasses two hospitals, which are both fully accredited by the Joint Commission. Located in Fremont County, Wyo., SageWest provides inpatient medical services, emergency room services, intensive care, surgical services, therapy services, imaging and laboratory diagnostic services, sleep lab studies, and infusion services.