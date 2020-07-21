More counterfeit bills found in town; Vehicle hits tree

Arrests/Citations – July 20

Rosetta Piper, 32, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Blotter – July 20

Riverton Police responded to 37 calls for service on Monday.

Police were called about a skunk caught in a trap in the 4200 block of Valley Circle.

Employees at First Interstate Bank caught another bat inside their building Monday at 9:49 a.m.

A woman went to the police department to report her car had been stolen. After a short investigation, the car was found where she had parked it.

More counterfeit money was reported being found on Monday, this time at a business in the 800 block of South Federal.

A resident on West Main reported finding a bag full of drugs, it was not immediately determined if the drugs were controlled substances.

A report is pending on a assault that was reported at 10:14 p.m. A man was found with blood all over his face at North Federal and East Roosevelt.

A report is pending on a reported vandalism to a vehicle in the 900 block of South Federal.

At 3:25 a.m. Tuesday morning police were notified of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 100 block of West Monroe. The occupants then allegedly fled in another vehicle. A report is pending.



