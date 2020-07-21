Council to consider applying for Covid-19 Funds for proposed hospital

The Riverton City Council will have two items on its agenda for tonight’s meeting dealing with a potential new hospital in Riverton. One item is a Memorandum of Understanding between the city and the Riverton Hospital District on future collaboration. The second is application to the state that seeks a share of Wyoming’s Covid-19 CARES Act Funds for bricks and mortar for construction of the hospital. The public is encouraged to attend and comment on the two proposals. The meeting tonight is at 7 p.m. at Riverton City Hall.

The agenda is copied below: