Warm today with sunshine and some clouds. Isolated t-storms in eastern areas and near the Absarokas according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. Elevated fire weather is possible and late day thunderstorms are likely in the afternoons through the weekend beginning Tuesday.

Projected high temperatures today are 88 in Riverton, Thermopolis and Worland, 87 in Lander and Jeffrey City, and 79 in Dubois.