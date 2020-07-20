Riverton Balloon Festival’s 40th was “exceptional”

Despite windy conditions that prevented the 40th Annual Riverton Balloon Festival from taking flight on Saturday, Sunday’s launch was a good as it gets, according to Festival Chairman Eric Carr.

“I am exceptionally pleased how it turned out, we had very few comments on how to improve the event and I think people were especially happy just to fly,” he said. “The weekend went very well.”

There was only one balloon malfunction during the weekend, and that was on Friday’s Media Flight when one balloon’s propane burner malfunctioned and it had to land very quickly, Carr said. The pilot used a tree branch to help slow the balloon and it landed just east of the former US Energy building at North 8th West and Sunset. “A valve was replaced and the balloon was good to go for the rest of the weekend,” he said.

Testing a propane burner prior to launch

Carr was very pleased with Sunday’s launch because of the weather conditions. “The balloons got to fly in an unusual direction for us, due West and as the balloons followed the river, they hit a drainage flow the turned them back to town,” he said. “They were able to stay in the air for a very long time and one pilot flew for over two hours, getting back to Riverton around 10:30 after the 6:30 a.m. launch.” Carr noted it was an exceptional flight for that balloon.

Because the launch field was off limits to the public this year, Carr said there was a fear that there would not be enough volunteers to crew the 30 balloons. “We had an overwhelming support crew turnout,” he said and no balloon was left lacking help. He also said that there was almost 100 percent compliance with the requirement to wear face coverings at the launch field. “We didn’t hear a single complaint.”

“Overall, this year’s festival was done as responsibly and as ethically as possible and we had a safe event,” Carr said, noting that all State Health Orders were complied with. “We, as a community, should be proud that we hosted the 40th in the middle of a pandemic and did it safely.”

The 30 balloon teams that participated were the most in quite a few years. Balloonmeister Pat Newlin said because most of the country’s balloon events had been cancelled, pilots were happy to learn ours was still a go and they came from around the country.”

Visiting pilots came from the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, and Utah. Wyoming pilots were from Casper and Casper plus the two host pilots from Riverton.

