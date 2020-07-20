Breaking News

Neiber Fire at 95 percent containment; Mop up started

News Director
Article Updated: July 20, 2020
Comments Off on Neiber Fire at 95 percent containment; Mop up started
The Neiber Fire is now 95 percent contained at over 17,500 acres and should be 100 percent contained by this evening. BLM Photo
An aircraft applied fire retardant in front of the blaze this past week. The fire has now been 95 percent contained as of Monday.

Post navigation

Posted in: