Mask use becomes required today at Walmart, Tuesday and Wednesday at others

It starts today at Walmart, tomorrow at Safeway and Wednesday at Smiths. “It” is a mandatory requirement for all shoppers to wear a mask when entering the store.

Announced last week, the mask requirement is the result of what each of the companies noted was a rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the country.

Wyoming is one state where the number of confirmed cases has been rising.

While mask use in Wyoming as a whole is not mandatory, some retail outlets are requiring it, especially of their employees.

Jackson is the only community in the state that has required face mask use after a rise in cases there.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon urges face mask use as recommended by the Wyoming Department of Health, but has not instituted a statewide order.

Fremont County Public Health is also encouraging mask use to help slow the spread of the virus.