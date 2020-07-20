Breaking News

Have you seen the NEOWISE comet yet? It’s still visible

Article Updated: July 20, 2020
The Comet NEOWISE as seen over Eastern Montana's Pompey's Pillar in front of the Yellowstone River as posted on Facebook by John Warner of Billings.

The NEOWISE comet is visible in the northwest skies after 10:30 pm when it gets dark. It’s located under the Big Dipper and it will be visible at least through July 24th.

