Dec 12, 1985 – Jul 19, 2020

Graveside services for Florence Charlie Pine, 34, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Oldman Cemetery on Gas Hills Road. A Wake will begin at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 21st at 148 Sagebrush Loop in the Beaver Creek Housing.

Florence passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Sagewest Hospital in Riverton, Wy.

Florence was born on December 12, 1985 in Crow Agency, Montana, daughter of Raymond and Loretta (Oldman) Pine. She attended school in Lame Deer, MT and St. Stephen’s Indian School. She graduated in 2004 as the class Salutatorian.

Miss Pine worked at McDonald’s for some time, then she worked graveyard housekeeping as a floor crew member for a year.

She enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews, beadwork, arts and crafts.

Survivors include her companion, Ron Quietfox; sisters, Elizabeth (Cody) Pine, Jerrilynn Antelope, Shanell Shamblem, Kelli Davis, Annalisa Hudson, Kristen and Katelynn Antelope, -Pine family-, brothers, Gary Antelope, Leland, Homer, Jr. and Nolita, Irvin and Karlina, Ethan, Sr. and Rolanda and Dakotah FightingBear, Jerry, Jr. and Donovan Antelope, Shawn Limpy, Darryn Davis, Sr., Franklin Antelope, III and Ashton White Antelope, Wesley, Jr and Dane Antelope; nephews, Jonathan Antelope, Jerome Fox, Ivan Pine, Jr., Ian Pine, Jr., Addison Pine, Daniel and Nathaniel Pine; nieces, Desma Antelope and Rayetta John; aunts, Annamae Ryan, Holda Roundstone, Mary (Homer, Sr.) Fightingbear, Alfreda Antelope, Marita Davis, Leandra and Brooke Eagle, Esther; uncles, Jerry Antelope, Sr., Franklin Antelope, Jr., Wesley Antelope, Sr.; grandmothers, Catherine V. Eagle, Pauline Oldman; Florence RunningWolf, Charlotte RedRoads, Ruth Shoulderblade, Rachel Magpie, Marlene Redneck, Rita Redneck; grandfather, Daniel Oldman, Jr.; grandson, Cyrus Spoonhunter; Godmother, Ruth Biglake.

She was preceded in death by her parents, paternal grandparents, Daniel and Florence Pine; maternal grandparents, Franklin, Sr., and Elizabeth (Oldman) Antelope; brothers, Ivan Pine, Sr., Ian Pine, Sr., Raymond Pine, Jr., Dominic Fightingbear, Shane Limpy, TL Roundstone.

