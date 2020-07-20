Death Under Investigation in Lander; Arrests, Citations

Arrests/Citations

Four Juveniles were cited for Minor In Possession and Minor Under the Influence after a four-wheeler with its lights on was contacted along the Loop Road at Townsend Creek. at 10:17 p.m. Sunday night.

Mike Forbis, Riverton, Citation for Reckless Driving after running over a neighbor’s trash cans Saturday morning.

Thane Thompson, 39, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery, Use of a Controlled Substance.

Daneka McKim, 29, Riverton, Arrested. FCSO Arrest Warrant for Probation Revocation

Jordan Wathen, 31, Jackson, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Road Ways Laned for Traffic, Teton County Arrest Warrant.

Heather Brown, 41, Riverton. Arrested. FCSO Arrest Warrant, Unlawful Entry into Occupied Structure, Theft.

Trinity Rowland, 19, Arapahoe, Arrested. FCSO Arrest Warrant, Failed to Appear

Blotter – July 20th

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office reported an “outside” death near the river in Lander. The death is under investigation and next of kin have not all been notified, so further information was not available.

A Linc welder was stolen from a shed in the 1400 block of Wyoma Street in Riverton. A Report was taken.

A domestic abuse reported Friday evening in the Riverton are is under investigations. No arrests were made.

A child was bitten in the face by a dog resulting in minor Injuries. The incident was reported on Kelsey Street. A report was taken.

A house was reportedly broken into on Stoney Point Road at Dubois. Nothing appeared to be missing.

Blotter – July 16

A small fire involving hay bales was quickly extinguished shortly after 4 p.m. at an address on Burma Road.

A flatbed work truck blew a tire on the Eight Mile Road and took out a fence near Mills Road. There were no injuries. Damage was over $1,000.

Blotter – July 15

A small fire on Highway 789 at milepost 71 north of Lander at 9:36 p.m. was called in. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Blotter – July 14

Trespassing and thefts from the old Dubois School Building West of the Dubois Town Hall was reported.

A resident of Snowberry Lane near Riverton was believed to have shot themselves in the leg in an accident. The victim was treated in Riverton and air lifted to another facility for specialized treatment.