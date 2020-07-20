Jul 29, 1991 – Jul 16, 2020

Graveside services for Caitlin C’Bearing, 28, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m., Monday, July 20th at Maxine Moss’ residence, 1115 17 Mile Road with a Wake to follow.

Caitlin Brooke C’Bearing was born in Riverton, Wyo. July 29, 1991. She was delivered by Jake Ball. Caitlin made her journey home July 16, 2020. Caitlin was a member of The Northern Arapaho Tribe, baptized into the Catholic faith. She worked for the Wind River Hotel & Casino and Hines General Store, also a lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation. Caitlin attended schools at Arapahoe & St. Stephens Indian School where she competed in cross country, volleyball, basketball and track. Caitlin graduated at Arapahoe Charter High school in 2009. She enjoyed the outdoors, cook-outs, hunting, fishing, horn hunting, being with her children and spending time with family.

Caitlin was raised by her auntie Maxine Moss.

Caitlin is survived by her companion Quentin Charles Lee, daughters Arista Brooke Rose Warren, Tyanne Berlin and Airyka Jean Lee. Siblings, (brothers) Dudley C’Bearing, Steven C’Bearing Jacob Wagon and Brian Moss, (Sisters)Julia C’Bearing, Carolyn C’Bearing, Eugenia C’Bearing, Shania Howell, Michaela Redman, Christina Friday, Lacey Sunrhodes, Jomarie Moss and Chelsey Miller. Numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunties and uncles.

Caitlin is preceded in death by Father Dudley Sean C’Bearing Sr. Mother Eileen Jo C’Bearing and sister Dudlee Seana C’Bearing-Wagon.( Grandparents) Herman Joe Moss Sr. And Eileen Antelope Moss, Meddrick Moss and Wayne Friday,( aunties) Victoria Moss, Delores Moss, Tekawitha SunRhodes,Julie Brown, Sterling Howell Sr., Patrick Moss, Joey Aragon and Celena Aragon. Kathrine SunRhodes ,Beatrice Sunrhodes.

