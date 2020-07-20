Arrests totaled 27 during past week; Porch Pirate reported; School Door Broken Down

Arrests/Citations

July 17-18-19

Anderson Antelope Jr., 37, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation

Lyle Valdez, 55, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

William Ghostbear, 27,Lander. Arrested Public Intoxication

A 14-year-old Male was cited for Minior in Possession

Nichole Yellowplume, 35, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Robert Ramsey, 34, Rome, GA, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence on his Harley Davidson motorcycle at East Fremont and North Federal

Angelica Jaure,40, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace

A 20-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana

Justyn Corbell, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery

A 38-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana

Dudley C’Bearing, 34, Lander, Arrested.Public Intoxication



Riverton Police responded to 73 calls for service over the weekend.

July 16-

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Bryaira Whiteeagle, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Joseph Antelope, 26, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Antelope allegedly took a cell phone from another individual at the Motel 6 in Riverton and pulled a knife on the owner of the phone when the victim tried to recover it.

Jason Wright, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

Byron Goodvoiceelk, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence

July 15

A 17-year-old Riverton male was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol

Robert Richards, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Keith Sack, 25, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container, No Drivers License and Red Light Violation.

Joseph Baldwin, 53, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Amber Washakie, 28,Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

A 38-year-old Female was cited for Criminal Entry

A 31-year-old Riverton male was cited for Stalking

July 14

Nichole Yellowplume, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Three (3) Fremont County warrants.

CharlesPotter, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Preston Lee, 24, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Dustin Britain, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

A 13-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana

Cory SunRhodes, 33, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

John Brown, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Blotter: July 17-18-19

A woman in the 1400 block of East Fremont called to report a prairie dog was loose in her garage.

A resident on West Fremont reported items were taken from his truck.

A FedEx vehicle struck a Dodge Caravan Friday just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of North Federal. There were no injuries.

The McDonald’s Restaurant on North Federal Boulevard reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill through its drive through from a red four-wheel drive Chevy Blazer at 6:40 p.m.

A juvenile male reported crashed his dirt bike in the 1900 block of North Federal at Sutherland’s and began walking away.

A door was reported broken down at St. Margarets School. The vandalism was found Saturday morning.

A naked child was found running down East Monroe. Officers had dealt with the child before and were able to catch him and take him home early Monday morning.

Blotter – July 16

A report of animal bites was received from the 100 block of Amy Lou St.

Video of a porch pirate stealing a package from a porch on Fremont Avenue in Riverton was captured just after 10:30 a.m.

A report was received from an address on East Park that a dog had been stolen. A report was taken.

Blotter – July 15

A resident in the 700 block of East Sunset called to report capturing a muskrat.

A pair of Apple Air Pods valued at $150 was reported stolen from the Riverton Skate Park. A suspect was identified.