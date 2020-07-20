Arrests totaled 27 during past week; Porch Pirate reported; School Door Broken Down

Arrests/Citations
July 17-18-19
Anderson Antelope Jr., 37, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation
Lyle Valdez, 55, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
William Ghostbear, 27,Lander. Arrested Public Intoxication
A 14-year-old Male was cited for Minior in Possession
Nichole Yellowplume, 35, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Robert Ramsey, 34, Rome, GA, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence on his Harley Davidson motorcycle at East Fremont and North Federal
Angelica Jaure,40, Riverton, Arrested. Breach of Peace
A 20-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana
Justyn Corbell, 21, Riverton, Arrested. Domestic Battery
A 38-year-old female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine and Marijuana
Dudley C’Bearing, 34, Lander, Arrested.Public Intoxication
Riverton Police responded to 73 calls for service over the weekend.
July 16-
Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Bryaira Whiteeagle, 29, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Joseph Antelope, 26, Riverton. Arrested. Aggravated Robbery and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Antelope allegedly took a cell phone from another individual at the Motel 6 in Riverton and pulled a knife on the owner of the phone when the victim tried to recover it.
Jason Wright, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
Byron Goodvoiceelk, 31, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence
July 15
A 17-year-old Riverton male was cited for Minor in Possession of Alcohol
Robert Richards, 43, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Kenneth Shakespeare, 34, Arapahoe, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Keith Sack, 25, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Open Container, No Drivers License and Red Light Violation.
Joseph Baldwin, 53, Lander, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Amber Washakie, 28,Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
A 38-year-old Female was cited for Criminal Entry
A 31-year-old Riverton male was cited for Stalking
July 14
Nichole Yellowplume, 35, Riverton, Arrested. Three (3) Fremont County warrants.
CharlesPotter, 33, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Preston Lee, 24, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication
Dustin Britain, 28, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.
A 13-year-old Riverton Female was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance-Marijuana
Cory SunRhodes, 33, Fort Washakie, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Rudolph Norse, 52, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
Thomas Arthur, 36, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication
John Brown, 54, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Blotter: July 17-18-19
A woman in the 1400 block of East Fremont called to report a prairie dog was loose in her garage.
A resident on West Fremont reported items were taken from his truck.
A FedEx vehicle struck a Dodge Caravan Friday just after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of North Federal. There were no injuries.
The McDonald’s Restaurant on North Federal Boulevard reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill through its drive through from a red four-wheel drive Chevy Blazer at 6:40 p.m.
A juvenile male reported crashed his dirt bike in the 1900 block of North Federal at Sutherland’s and began walking away.
A door was reported broken down at St. Margarets School. The vandalism was found Saturday morning.
A naked child was found running down East Monroe. Officers had dealt with the child before and were able to catch him and take him home early Monday morning.
Blotter – July 16
A report of animal bites was received from the 100 block of Amy Lou St.
Video of a porch pirate stealing a package from a porch on Fremont Avenue in Riverton was captured just after 10:30 a.m.
A report was received from an address on East Park that a dog had been stolen. A report was taken.
Blotter – July 15
A resident in the 700 block of East Sunset called to report capturing a muskrat.
A pair of Apple Air Pods valued at $150 was reported stolen from the Riverton Skate Park. A suspect was identified.