Aggravated assault reported; shoplifters caught and full freezer discarded

Arrests-Citations – July 17-18-19

Mike Welsh, 55, Lander, Cited for Dog at Large

Kim Duran, 28, Ethete, Cited for Shoplifting at the Maverik Country Store

Tlana Jealous Of Him, 28, Lander, Cited for Shoplifting at the Maverik Country Store

Kimberly Duran, 28, Ethete, Arrested for Shoplifting at the Maverik Country Store

July 14 – No arrests reported



Blotter – July 20

Under active investigation is an alleged aggravated assault of a man who sought assistance at an address on McFarlane Drive.

Lander Police are looking for two dogs running at large who are allegedly responsible for the kills of numerous chickens, turkeys and ducks on Northside Drive.

A resident at a mobile home park on Amoretti Street complained that a neighbor discarded a freezer full of meat in her driveway that was now beginning to spoil and smell. Police will follow-up on the call.

A home-made ash tray that was placed on a porch started a small fire and burned a portion of the porch on Amoretti Street in Lander. The homeowner put out the blaze.

July 14 -Blotter

A female subject in Lander was transported for evaluation after firing a gunshot into a neighbor’s home. No further information was available.