71 Construction gets Main St. Contract from WYDOT

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded five contracts totaling $14.9 million at its meeting this month. Included in the awards was a project in downtown Riverton that had been delayed one year.

The commission awarded 71 Construction, of Casper and Riverton, a $1.4 million contract for work between 1st Street and North Federal Boulevard in downtown Riverton.

Crews will mill about four inches off the concrete pavement and then repave the surface in a six-block area. The work is needed to repair the concrete surface. Crews will also fix broken curbs and gutters and make minor Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) alterations to the corners of the sidewalks. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

Other projects awarded by the commission include:

• Paving and safety improvements along nine miles of Interstate 25 between Casper and Kaycee. Croell Inc., of Sundance, a $10.5 million award

• Croell Inc. was also the lowest bidder on a $2.6 million road reconstruction project on Brownfield Road and Robin Lane in Douglas and Converse County

• A contract in the amount of $178,699 to Reiman Corp, of Cheyenne, for crosswalk work at the intersection of US 26/85 and Main Street in Torrington in Goshen County by June 30, 2021, and,

• A contract valued at $148,220 to Keyhole Technologies, of Casper, for installing chevron curve signs and deer crossing signs with LED lights at several locations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties by June 30, 2021.