CWC Plans a soft opening Monday for enrollment services at main campus

Central Wyoming College plans to have a soft reopening for enrollment services on Monday, July 20. This soft reopening will have a limited number of CWC enrollment services employees available for face-to-face meetings with students or potential students at the main campus in Rustler Central, CWC-Lander and CWC-Jackson.

“We are excited to be able to offer some limited face-to-face services to support students enrolling for fall classes,” said Cory Daly, vice president for student affairs.

Enrollment services employees that will be available to students are one adviser, a cashier, a registrar and one person in financial aid, plus the main service desk. These services will be available Monday from 8am-5pm, Tuesday from 9am-5pm and Wednesday-Friday from 8am-5pm.

Anyone who wishes to meet with an enrollment services employee is encouraged to call 855-2115 to set up an appointment. Drop-ins are welcome however to better serve visitors appointments are the best option as wait times could be longer. There will be one person available at CWC-Lander. To make an appointment at CWC-Lander call 332-3394. To make an appointment with CWC-Jackson call 733-7425.

We will be taking all possible precautions and everyone will need to do the health screening,” Daly said. ” Cory Daly, vice president for student affairs

The health screening will be located in the hub outside of Rustler Central; visitors will be asked to confirm they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, have not had contact with a person who has tested positive for the virus and have their temperature taken. In accordance with CWC’s reopening plan, someone who may be ill will be sent home. Any paperwork that is filled out by visitors will not be processed by CWC staff for three days as a precaution to COVID-19, so processing times may be longer. Social distancing of six feet is advised and for meetings that do not meet the required six feet distance visitors will be required to wear a mask as well as CWC employees. The main hall east door, which is a sliding door, will be the only unlocked door. All visitors need to go to Rustler Central through that door.

Virtual services will continue to be available during this time. Students and potential students can call, set up zoom meetings with enrollment services, or email. Visit online: https://www.cwc.edu/admissions/.

“We encourage virtual interaction, but we understand there may be some who wish to interact face-to-face,” Daly said. “You may have to wait a little longer than usual since we won’t be fully staffed for in-person services, but Rustler Central staff are looking forward to seeing your faces.”