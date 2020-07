Cheryl Miranda Arthur, age 64, passed away at her home in Riverton, Wyoming on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Cheryl was born on August 24, 1955 in Lander, Wyoming to George Everett Enos, Sr. and Mildred Shirley (Goggles) Enos.

Graveside services are pending at this time and will be announced once arranged.

