Youth Fishing Derby Aug. 8 at Buffalo Bill Reservoir

Cody – Although COVID-19 has closed a lot of things, fishing isn’t one of them so find a pole and plan to register for the Buffalo Bill Youth Fishing Derby, August 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kids one to 13 are invited to participate in this fun and free event. Registration forms are available at the fee booth and park office until August 8. Your registration is your free entry onto the park. Parental or guardian supervision is required.

Fishing begins at 8 a.m. lasting until 4 p.m. when the anglers and their parents are invited to stop by the Sheep Mountain Day Use area to tell staff about their fun day of fishing and to register any fish caught into the free fish mount drawing. The drawing winner will be announced at 5 p.m. The fish mount drawing from Canyon Fish Taxidermy will be held for game fish only. Do not gut, please place fish on ice to enter drawing.

Fishing event boundaries are Buffalo Bill Reservoir and surrounding areas. This event is not a competition for length or numbers; fun only. Social distancing guidelines will be adhered to while at the Sheep Mountain Day Use Area.