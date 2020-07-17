Wyoming’s COVID-19 Dashboard Updated

Wyoming’s current public health orders will be extended through July 31 as the state continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. Over the past month, Wyoming has seen more than 700 new cases of COVID-19, with 19 patients reported hospitalized as of July 18, the most since April 21.

That increase has resulted in a change to the Hospital Admissions metric to “Concerning.” Three additional deaths were also reported this week, bringing the state’s total to 24.

Laramie, Fremont and Natrona counties continue to have the highest number of active cases, while Fremont, Uinta and Teton Counties have the highest rate of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases per capita.