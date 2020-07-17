West Main water line break repaired, line to be replaced

The water main break in the 700 block of West Main has been repaired, for now, and plans are accelerating to replace the line in that area. City Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield told Wyotoday.com that the break there has been an ongoing problem.

“We’ve had six line breaks there in the past 10 years at that location. The system there is old and a mix of new and old pipes connecting together. With the age of the infrastructure, the system can’t always handle it and breaks occur.”

Complicating the water line break, which allowed water to seep out of the pavement and down the gutter, was the failure of a valve down the street. The seepage was allowed to continue as Butterfield said notices were given that the water would be shut off the next morning. To fix both problems, fire hydrants were opened to relive the pressure. Water service to the surrounding businesses and residences was restored about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“We are advancing our capital projects planning to match with our available budget to address that line,” Butterfield said.